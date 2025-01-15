Mollie Kathleen Mine in Teller County now able to resume operations after state investigation

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced Wednesday that the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Teller County is now able to resume operations for the 2025 tourist season, following the completion of a state inspection and investigation by the TCSO.

The TCSO said the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, the Division of Oil and Public Safety, and the Mine Training and Safety Program concluded their safety inspection of the Mollie Kathleen Mine in December 2024. The inspection was following the cease-and-desist order placed on the mine operation in October 2024 following the death of mine tour guide, Patrick Weier.

According to the TCSO, the inspection looked at the mine’s ground control, inspection and training records, ventilation, fire prevention and control, communication systems, personnel hoisting mechanisms and procedures, and other safety and health requirements. The sheriff's office said state mining inspectors determined that the Mollie Kathleen Mine met the provisions of the Regulations for the Mine Safety and Training Program for Tourist Mines and no imminent or substantial danger to the public or employees exists.

The TCSO also said their investigation determined the incident to be an operator error not attributed to current mine practices or equipment malfunctions. The case has been closed as an accidental death and the cease-and-desist order has been lifted.

