Family, friends & community honor fallen Gold Mine tour guide with procession in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, well over 100 people gathered to remember the life of the tour guide who tragically died in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine when an elevator malfunctioned, in mid-October.

It was a day that brought together so many different groups of people, who all say they had the honor of having 46-year-old Patrick Weier in their lives. College baseball teammates, community members in Cripple Creek and Victor, as well as family, paid tribute to the man they all loved dearly.

The procession beginning at 10 a.m., moved down several blocks of downtown Cripple Creek, with dozens of first responders within Teller County, mixed with friends, family, and community members who marched in line with them.

Local businesses and residents lined the streets. Some were moved to tears looking on, others placing their hands or hats over their hearts.

A ceremony was then held at Cripple Creek City Park, where the procession ended, which gave the opportunity for those who knew Weier to share cherished stories and memories.

Many of those people referenced the good times spent with Weier while he lived in Chicago. The 46-year-old was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan while playing college baseball at a Junior College outside the city.

Some of those teammates from the baseball team shared their fondest memories, and what they'll miss the most about their beloved buddy.

"We were supposed to go see the Bears [versus] Arizona [Caridinals] game in three weeks, and that was going to be a special moment for all of us to get back together again. So, sports were always our lives with us, and I know that will keep us together forever," explained Otis Varner, who spoke with KRDO13 after the ceremony. "I'm a Bears season ticket holder so I know when I get back there, the next Bears game, I'm going to have a flag there, flying for Patty," he said, with a smile on his face.

KRDO13 has learned that when Weier's funeral is held, it will be closed to the public.