Police still searching for suspects after one killed in Pueblo drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that one person was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

The police department says it happened near North Hudson Avenue and US Hwy 50, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Bypass.

PPD received the first reports of a drive-by shooting at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

The department is actively investigating the incident and searching for a suspect. As of Sunday afternoon, PPD did not have any details regarding a suspect.