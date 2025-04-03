Measles exposure at Pueblo big box retailer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is alerting the public of a third location where residents could have been exposed to measles.

The department added the South Side Walmart located at 4080 W. Northern Ave. Pueblo, CO 81005. They say specifically those who were in or near the pharmacy from 2:30 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

CDPHE also extended the potential hours of exposure at the Southern Colorado Clinic located at 109 South Burlington Drive Pueblo West, CO 81007, to 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

"We actually would like to thank all of the locations that we've pushed out who have had potential community exposures because they are working with us so well. They've assured us that they have done all of the proper sanitizing and everything else, so it is safe to visit those locations now. We do not have concerns for exposure. It's really only those past exposures that we're wanting people to be aware of and take precautions with," explained Shylo Dennison, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) Director of Community Engagement, Prevention, and Response.

KRDO13 Investigates uncovered that the Southern Colorado Clinic's urgent care did not report the suspicion of measles in accordance with Colorado law.



"We really want to be able to take timely action whenever we are notified at the health department of a potential or even a suspected case so that we can hopefully limit any contact with the community," said Dennison.

PDPHE was not notified until more than a week after the suspicion of measles when the test came back positive. The person with measles was tested on March 22, but the test came back positive on March 31.

"I think measles is something that we haven't seen in Colorado in a very long time, and Pueblo for sure hasn't seen anything since at least before 1990. So I think we're just trying to figure this out as a community, and we're working really closely with medical providers to make sure they're up to date, and they know exactly what actions to take," shared Dennison.

PDPHE says they are focused on working to educate and work with all providers in our community to understand the importance of timely notification.

Pueblo health officials say it's important that Measles is reported since it is so contagious.

"We know if we had a room of ten individuals that were unvaccinated and they were exposed to somebody with measles, nine out of those ten will become symptomatic and will actually get the disease. And so that's why it's so incredibly important that we know early on, and we can limit the contact and the potential spread of the disease," explained Dennison.

In response to questions about the late reporting, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shared this response:

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we track, which is why Colorado rule (6 CCR 1009-1 – P. 13) requires providers to report suspected or confirmed cases immediately — as soon as measles is suspected, not just when a lab result is available. Early reporting is not optional. It is essential to protecting Coloradans and preventing further spread. Unfortunately, the suspicion of this measles case was not reported as it should’ve been by the local provider within four hours. Untimely reporting can lead to faster spread and more severe local impacts. We have issued a statewide alert reminding providers and laboratories of their legal obligation to report suspected measles cases without delay. A spokesperson for the Colorado Disease Control & Public Health Response Division

KRDO13 Investigates also asked if the Southern Colorado Clinic would face any sort of penalties for not following the reporting rule. You can read that response below.

We have been in contact with the clinic, and they are cooperating with us. The reporting rule is critical to protecting public health; we would seek penalties if the facility were uncooperative. We are here to work in tandem with providers, labs, and local public health agencies to protect public health. The reporting rule ensures that we are at the ready to help our partners and protect public health. We have sent notifications through the health alert network for providers, reminding providers and labs of the importance of reporting suspected measles cases immediately. A Spokesperson for the Division of Disease Control & Public Health Response

PDPHE is urging the public to monitor any symptoms they may start to have. They ask that if you do become symptomatic, you go to your medical provider or urgent care as soon as possible. PDPHE is also encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the measles, they say that is your best form of defense against the highly contagious disease.

A full list of symptoms and ways you can protect yourself can be found here.