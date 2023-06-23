Skip to Content
Anchors-reporters

Tyler Cunnington

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:30 PM

Tyler joins Channel 13 after spending a little under two years reporting on news, and sports, as well as anchoring and even doing some weather for WICZ Fox 40 in Binghamton, New York. 

Tyler graduated from Ithaca College in May of 2021, Before that, he grew up in Yorktown Heights, located in Westchester County, NY.

He loves being able to feature members of the community, highlighting the good in the world -- while also focusing on more serious issues that impact the day-to-day lives of residents in the area.

In his free time, Tyler is a huge fan of watching both professional (the PLL) and Collegiate Lacrosse (Go Syracuse!), going to the gym, listening to music/playing the drums, and finding his favorite memes on social media.

If you have a story idea or want to talk some lacrosse, email him at tyler.cunnington@krdo.com!

Article Topic Follows: Anchors-reporters

Jump to comments ↓

Tyler Cunnington

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content