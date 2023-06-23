Tyler joins Channel 13 after spending a little under two years reporting on news, and sports, as well as anchoring and even doing some weather for WICZ Fox 40 in Binghamton, New York.

Tyler graduated from Ithaca College in May of 2021, Before that, he grew up in Yorktown Heights, located in Westchester County, NY.

He loves being able to feature members of the community, highlighting the good in the world -- while also focusing on more serious issues that impact the day-to-day lives of residents in the area.

In his free time, Tyler is a huge fan of watching both professional (the PLL) and Collegiate Lacrosse (Go Syracuse!), going to the gym, listening to music/playing the drums, and finding his favorite memes on social media.

If you have a story idea or want to talk some lacrosse, email him at tyler.cunnington@krdo.com!