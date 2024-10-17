State sends cease and desist letter to owners of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine after deadly accident

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety (DRMS) sent a cease and desist letter to the owners of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek after an inspection following the fatal incident and mine rescue on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The incident left 23 people trapped and one dead after a suspected elevator malfunction.

The letter prohibits the Mine from re-opening until DRMS’ ongoing review of the operation has been completed.

Mine safety at Colorado tourist mines is regulated by the Mine Safety and Training Program within the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety. Mine safety at active mines is regulated through the Federal Mine Safety & Health Administration.

The State says that before the incident, inspection reports from DRMS Mine and Safety Training Program for the Mollie Kathleen Mine were satisfactory, with inspectors finding no observed violations or hazards.

Mollie Kathleen Mine is the only Colorado tourist mine with a personnel elevator. The mine was last inspected on August 29, 2024.

In addition to yearly inspections, regulations state that mine operators of tourist mines must conduct daily inspections. A record of these inspections is required to be maintained and made available for the inspector to examine at the tourist mine for the current and immediately preceding years.

DRMS provides the log books but they are maintained and stored by individual mine operators.

According to the State, Colorado tourist mines have an excellent safety record. Each year thousands of tourists safely visit these mines where they learn about the importance of our state’s precious natural resources and the history of mining in Colorado.

The Teller County Sheriff's Department along with the U.S. Occupational and Safety Health Administration are investigating the accident.

DRMS’s Mine Safety and Training Program will continue to evaluate the facility for compliance with the Regulations of the Mine Safety Training Program for Tourist Mines and is prepared to respond to any request for assistance with the ongoing investigations.

Staff and leadership of DRMS and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources send their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased mine tour guide and to the surrounding community during this incredibly difficult time.