Man arrested for second-degree murder after dead girlfriend found inside home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is under arrest for second-degree murder after his partner was found dead Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say they got to the home on Yuma Street on the east side of town around 7:30 p.m. The tell us they got a call about a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

When officers questioned the man who also lives in the house, he said he got into a physical fight with the woman before she had passed away. Officers proceeded to investigate and arrested that man for second-degree murder.

As of Sunday morning, the name of the victim and the suspect have not been released.