Family identifies victim of Colorado Springs shooting; Police searching for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are still searching for suspects in the Monday shooting along Astrozon Blvd. Family members are identifying 31-year-old Julian Vigil as the shooting victim.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CSPD investigating deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Behind a shop in Astrozon Plaza now sits a small memorial. Just days ago, it was the scene of a crime. Police had been called out for a report of a shooting.

"He was a light in the darkness," Jantell Trujillo said. Vigil and her had been together for a decade and had three kids.

Just this week, Trujillo said they were going to finalize their marriage documents.

"I've been with him for ten years. He's pretty much everything I've known," Trujillo spoke through tears.

Photo provided by family

Trujillo couldn't say why Vigil was here that night. She said he worked at a tire shop across the street and would often check on the homeless people nearby to see if he could help out. "That's just who he was. If he could bring them a burger or bring them something, he would give them a ride."

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.