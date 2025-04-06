Person arrested after police say they were asking people on social media to assault their ex-partner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested one person after officers say they were offering money, and even sexual favors, to people online if they would assault their ex.

Police were called to Las Vegas Street after someone called in to report their former partner was sending threats. During the investigation, officers say they discovered the suspect had posted on social media asking people to assault the victim, offering money and sexual favors if they went through with it.

That person has since been arrested. Police have not released the name of the person charged at this time.