Skip to Content
News

Person arrested after police say they were asking people on social media to assault their ex-partner

MGN
By
today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:28 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested one person after officers say they were offering money, and even sexual favors, to people online if they would assault their ex.

Police were called to Las Vegas Street after someone called in to report their former partner was sending threats. During the investigation, officers say they discovered the suspect had posted on social media asking people to assault the victim, offering money and sexual favors if they went through with it.

That person has since been arrested. Police have not released the name of the person charged at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content