Cripple Creek Fire Chief recounts Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine rescue efforts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Joe O'Conor is the Fire Chief of the Cripple Creek Fire Department (CCFD). On Monday, O'Conor told KRDO13 how two tourists bravely climbed up a ladder to alert workers about what had happened in the harrowing Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine incident.

On the day of the incident, an equipment malfunction occurred on a mine elevator carrying a tour group.

When the fire chief first arrived at the scene, he said there was a lot of confusion from first responders on what was going on. He said the two people who climbed the ladder provided a lot of meaningful information to rescuers.

12 people were trapped 1,000 feet underground. 12 others were on an elevator when the malfunction occurred. 46-year-old Patrick Weier was a tour guide at the mine and was tragically killed in the incident.

Over a span of about seven hours, rescuers planned and carefully executed an operation that safely brought both groups of people out of the mine.

