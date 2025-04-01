Heath officials preparing for measles outbreak in Pueblo after deli worker tests positive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Colorado Public Health and Pueblo Public Health tell KRDO13 Investigates they are preparing for the worst after an unvaccinated deli worker contracted measles during a trip to Mexico.

The Director of Pubelo Public Health, Randy Evetts, says an unvaccinated person with measles worked at the Southwest Deli and Cafe for five days. Evetts says you could've been exposed to the highly contagious virus if you went to Southwest Deli and Cafe anytime between March 17 and 21.

"We're still conducting an investigation into this. We're trying to reach out to people. We don't know the customers who might have come into the store," Evetts said.

The person with measles visited the Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo West on March 22.

If you visit any of those places on those specific dates, Evetts says you should start checking for symptoms. "They should certainly monitor for the symptoms of measles. Cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and then the characteristic rash that starts to develop. But if they start to feel sick, obviously, we would ask them to call their [health care] provider."

At the time of publication, there has only been one confirmed case of measles in Pueblo. Evetts says the deli worker is expected to recover.

Evetts adds that the Southwest Deli and Cafe is safe to eat at. "The restaurant is working very cooperatively with us. They've been very good. Obviously, they don't want to spread this to the community either," Evetts said.

KRDO13 Investigates spoke with the owner of the local restaurant over the phone. He said they've done everything they can to make sure everyone is safe, adding that everyone else in their restaurant is vaccinated.