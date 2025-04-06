Neighbors unsettled by murder investigation in Eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating the murder of a woman on the east side of the city. A man, identified by police as her companion, was arrested in connection with the murder.

Neighbors on Yuma St. tell KRDO13 they are used to seeing ambulances in the area. They say there's a large elderly population living at the Salvation Army apartments, but this time, they were shocked to find out the ambulance they saw was in the neighborhood as part of a murder investigation.

"It was our daughter's birthday, so we were just coming home from eating out," explained Skyla Earhart.

Earhart says when her family arrived at home they saw a large law enforcement presence just a few doors down from them on Yuma St.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they were responding to a call of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. First responders declared her dead at the scene.

CSPD said a man at the home revealed he had been in a physical and verbal disturbance with the woman before she died.

He was arrested on second-degree murder charges. Learning that information put neighbors like Earhart, with a young daughter, on edge.



"It's a very scary world with kids nowadays. So you just want to protect those around you. And just having that happen not too far from you, you're kind of like, oh, I got to keep my eye out a little bit more," shared Earhart.

Now, detectives with the CSPD homicide unit are working to figure out what led up to the woman's death.

"I really just hope that they can come to a conclusion on what happened and hope that the family of those that were impacted are helped during this time. Because it's a very difficult time, especially losing loved ones that you have and not knowing what happened," said Earhart.

Police are not releasing the identity of either individual at this time due to the nature of the investigation.