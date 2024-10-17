Regulators say they still haven’t seen mine safety records after man died, a dozen were trapped

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- State regulators tell KRDO13 Investigates they still haven't seen daily safety records from the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County. At this time, it's still unclear if those records required by the state even exist.

One week ago, a tour guide died and a dozen tourists were trapped at the popular gold mine attraction just outside of Cripple Creek.

State law requires the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, are required to keep a log of their daily inspections.

However, even after a visit from state mining regulators last week, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety says it has not received records from the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine.

The revelation comes the same day the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety announced it ordered the tourist attraction to shut down indefinitely. The mine is not allowed to reopen until the state agency completes its review of the mine's compliance with state regulations.

KRDO13 Investigates has reached out to the owners of the mine for comment but has not yet heard back.

Dozens of annual state inspection records dating back to the 1980s rate the mine as satisfactory with no violations or safety hazards. Before last week's deadly incident, state mine inspectors last visited the mine on August 29.

