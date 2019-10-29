The KRDO Network is committed to being deeply involved in our community by supporting organizations and projects aimed at helping people in Southeast Colorado.We call itAs examples of these events we do the annual "Susan B Komen Race for the Cure" (breast cancer), and the Season of Sharing Food Drive to name a couple. Or we also take on projects like raising $138,000 in a one day "Protect the Protectors" telethon in January ‘19 to purchase top-of-the-line bulletproof vests for police and sheriff's departments, and again in February ’20 when we raised $210,000 dollars to outfit all Colorado Springs Firefighters with lifesaving protective gear.In addition Newschannel 13 is producing positive news stories where we can highlight people or organizations helping people. Thesestories can be seen first on Newschannel 13 Thursday at 6pm.Examples of these stories, and our projects you will find here.