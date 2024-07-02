Scouts place hundreds of American flags around neighborhood in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just in time for Independence Day, a pair of scout troops in Colorado Springs is beautifying their neighborhood this week with hundreds of American flags.

Flag after flag has been planted along Gleneagle Dr. in north Colorado Springs, lovingly placed by the boys and girls of Troops 194-B and 194-G. The scouts also got some help from their sponsors at the Gleneagle Sertoma Club.

The annual flag project is just one of the ways the troops show their community pride. They also engage in food drives and trash clean-ups several times a year.