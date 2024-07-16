One in 30 million orange lobster saved from death by Pueblo Red Lobster

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Red Lobster in Pueblo recently received a special crustacean that didn't belong in a shipment of live lobsters.

The general manager says that dishwasher, Jose Romero, discovered an orange lobster.

Orange lobsters are 1 in 30 million.

"I have been at Red Lobster for 12 years, I always unpack the live lobster shipments, and I have never seen an Orange Lobster! I noticed it right away, how different it was, and I thought, oh my goodness, I'd better get him in the tank and find my managers!" Jose Romero remarked.

According to the general manager, orange and blue lobsters are supposed to be filtered out of shipments but this one slipped through.

Red Lobster named him Crush, after the Orange Crush of the Denver Broncos.

The location knew they couldn't sell this crustacean to a hungry customer and instead are working on trying to find Crush a home at a local zoo or aquarium.

At this point, it is unclear where Crush will end up, but the location has made it clear that they intend to find a home where Crush can live its natural life.