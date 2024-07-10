Interactive kiosk at Rock Ledge Ranch makes learning about local history more accessible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A popular historical site in Colorado Springs is improving accessibility for visitors.

Rock Ledge Ranch near Garden of the Gods describes itself as a living museum where visitors can get an idea of what life in central Colorado would have been like back in the 17' and 1800s.

Organizers have now built a new interactive kiosk that is designed to up that experience to those who may have hearing, sight, or language limitations.

"They've been really excited. They've been surprised that we have something like this here at the ranch. I think so often, accessibility is a challenge for people when they visit places, and they feel like they miss out," Melissa Keown, historic interpreter said.

Narrated video tours are provided in a variety of formats, including audio descriptions, American Sign Language interpretation, and an option for Spanish audio and captions.

The new kiosk is located inside the Carriage House.