Volunteer group works to preserve history, beauty of Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Evergreen Heritage group is looking for volunteers to assist in its summer efforts of raising and cleaning the headstones of Colorado Springs veterans.

Beginning July 8 and continuing through the summer, the group is meeting Monday nights at Evergreen Cemetery to raise the headstones of veterans and fix markers that are knocked over.

They will also work to maintain the garden that keeps the area beautiful through pruning and trimming the historic roses at the Evergreen Cemetery.

The group was created to bring together trained conservators committed to the historical preservation of the city's cemeteries. The team provides cleaning and repair services on headstones at the Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries on a donation basis.

Evergreen Heritage says its services can be beneficial for those who live out of the area or are physically unable to care for their family headstone.

They are currently looking for volunteers to join in the weekly summer efforts that fit the below requirements:

Interested in history and preserving the beauty of our Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries

Available most Monday nights during the summer beginning in June, beginning as early as 4 p.m.

Able to bend, stoop, kneel, and handle 40-to-50-pound bags of sand/gravel

Can pull/flip headstones as needed

Must be willing to get dirty to dig out grass, dirt, etc., and maintain a rose garden

If you are interested in joining the volunteer efforts this summer, you can send an email to evergreenheritagecs@gmail.com.