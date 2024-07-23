Annual “Day On The Range” teaches local kids about the Western lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday, more than a dozen boys and girls got to experience a taste of what Western life is like. The kids got the opportunity to meet the Pikes Peak Range Riders and learned all about the Western lifestyle.

"Day On The Range" is an annual event that's hosted by the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation to help give back to kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Pikes Peak Region. On Tuesday, kids ages 6 through 12 got to visit 11 different learning stations, which provided them the opportunity for hands-on learning. They also got to learn about the history of cowboys in Colorado and how to ride horses and raise cattle and sheep.

"You can learn how to ride a horse. I can learn how to plant seeds. I can learn how to fertilize and grow my own garden," said Pierre, one of the kids who attended the "Day On The Range."

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also joined the Pikes Peak Range Riders to help answer any questions the kids had. The organization said they hope the "Day On The Range" tradition continues for years to come.