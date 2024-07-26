The Independent Center host their third annual ADA Fest-ABLE event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Friday, hundreds of people with disabilities in Colorado Springs got the chance to have some fun at an event where everyone is included and valued.

This is the third year the "Independence Center" in Colorado Springs hosted The 'ADA fest-ABLE' event.

The goal was to give folks the opportunity to meet some new friends and participate in special adaptive activities along the way.

On Friday, those with disabilities got the opportunity to interact with some farm animals, while they enjoyed the open air. They were also able to go inside the center and learn how to cook, read, and play video games.

"My hope for the community is to continue to recognize the asset that people with disabilities bring to the organization or bring to the community. And we're really trying to ensure that everyone in our community is known, valued, and included," said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center.

For those who would like to get involved and become part of this organization, you can go in person and ask for more information.