Local business holds ‘Haircuts for Heroes’ event to give back to the military community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, on the most patriotic of days, a local Colorado Springs business found a way to show its appreciation for our military community.

Neon's Salon and Barbershop in Colorado Springs was the place to be Thursday for some comradery, a complimentary cut, and much more. The 'Haircuts for Heroes' event was organized with the help of EXP Military Network and featured live bands, food trucks, and games for the family.

The hair stylists at Neon's said the event was all about giving back to a group that does so much for our country.

This year was Neon's first time putting on the event, but they said they hope it will become a yearly tradition.