Skip to Content
News

Cañon City Area Fire Protection District helps with wildfire in Bakersfield, California

CCFPD
By
Published 3:10 PM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCFPD) is sending some firefighters to California to help with the Hurricane Fire in an effort that's Absolutely Colorado.

CCFPD says that the deployed crew went to work immediately after arriving and was assigned to night operations.

Currently, the Hurricane Fire is almost 13,000 acres and is 75% contained. The cause is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content