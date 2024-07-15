Cañon City Area Fire Protection District helps with wildfire in Bakersfield, California

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCFPD) is sending some firefighters to California to help with the Hurricane Fire in an effort that's Absolutely Colorado.

CCFPD says that the deployed crew went to work immediately after arriving and was assigned to night operations.

Currently, the Hurricane Fire is almost 13,000 acres and is 75% contained. The cause is still under investigation.