Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the biggest events in Colorado Springs is now just days away.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo makes its return to Olympic City on Tuesday, July 9. Ahead of the competition though, is the annual parade to ring in the event.

The parade is this weekend, Saturday, July 6, in Downtown Colorado Springs. It starts at 10 a.m.

The KRDO13 team will be marching in the parade, so we'll see you out there!