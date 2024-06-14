Mountain Metro Transit offering free rides through the summer months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is offering free rides from July 1 through Aug. 31 in an effort to reduce ground-level ozone this summer.

The free fares are made possible by this year's Senate Bill 24-032, which gives transit agencies in Colorado the ability to receive an Ozone Season Transit Grant.

The measure is aimed at increasing the use of public transportation, particularly during the summer months when ozone levels are at their peak.

This is the third year that MMT has participated in the "Zero Fare for Better Air" initiative. Last year, the transit system saw a record number of riders over the summer months when fares were free. MMT hopes to see even more people take advantage of the free transit this year.

For more information, you can visit mmtransit.com.