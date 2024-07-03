Monthly ‘Helping Hands Community Fair’ provides free services to those in need

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -A monthly health and wellness clinic in Pueblo is expanding its offerings.

Every first Wednesday of the month, you'll find the Helping Hands Community Fair at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Those needing assistance can find free access to food, dental, and eye care.

Wednesday, patrons were also able to add vaccinations to that list courtesy of a new partnership with state health officials.

"Yeah, today the popular vaccines have been the shingles vaccine and also the pneumococcal or the pneumonia vaccine. Those have been the popular ones as well as tetanus today," Jennifer Wyman with Helping Hands said.

The event is organized each month by the good folks at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center but is open to anyone who may be in need of assistance.