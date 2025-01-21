Skip to Content
Disgraced Colorado ticket broker business pleads guilty, recieves 12 month deferred sentence

KRDO13 confronting Talia Yadgar at a previous court appearance
KRDO
By
today at 2:49 PM
Published 9:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman who ran an online ticket business that didn't deliver for dozens of Colorado customers pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Talia Yadgar was sentenced to a 12-month deferred sentence, as well as 50 hours of community service. She will also have to pay restitution to her victims. The amounts of yet to be determined.

Yadgar is the former owner of 'Ticket Secrets.' Her attorney said she got behind in her ticket business last summer when the price of tickets for two shows skyrocketed unexpectedly and left her in a hole when purchasing them for customers.

The judge in the case said Tuesday that a lack of felony criminal history factored into his acceptance of the deal.

Yadgar's attorney also said that she will no longer be in the ticket business.

Court documents show Yadgar is slated for trial on separate criminal charges in Larimer County on January 24. She declined our request for an interview through her attorney.

