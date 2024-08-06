Can I get a refund? Ticket Secret LLC victims try to reclaim their money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Customers of Colorado-based ticket broker Ticket Secrets LLC are now getting refunds after they say they were ripped off.

RELATED: Colorado ticket broker facing theft charge, warrant issued for arrest

Hundreds of alleged victims have gathered in the Facebook group Action Against Ticket Secrets/Talia as they try multiple routes to get their money back.

Elizabeth Tomlinson went through her credit card company to get her refund back after Talia Yadgar, the owner of Ticket Secrets LLC, stopped responding to her messages. "I disputed through American Express, and actually, by the time I could even go to put the invoice on, they had already approved it and a refund on my account," Tomlinson said.

She is still keeping all her documentation around the purchases just in case and says she is looking at going to the attorney general's office with her story. Despite securing the refund, Tomlinson's family is still out travel money and experience. "My granddaughter flew in from Iowa to come to the concert. And then I had friends from Iowa that also drove in," Tomlinson added," I had, three 12-year-olds and one 14-year-old who really wanted to go to that concert and they didn't get to go."

Others like Jazmine Gnat weren't so lucky and weren't able to get refunds at all. "I reached out to PayPal to get refunded for the tickets since I never got them. I was out of their 180-day policy, So they denied my request," Gnat told KRDO 13 Investigates. Her bank gave her a similar response and now she's out almost $1,500.

Those aren't the only two people looking for refunds. KRDO 13 Investigates spoke to numerous former customers of Ticket Secrets LLC. Each looking to recoup some of their money and all have achieved various degrees of success.

One alleged victim went to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. KRDO 13 Investigates obtained the arrest affidavit which says the victim paid Yadgar and Ticket Secrets $2,500 for tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans. Then the affidavit says she attempted to message Yadgar through Facebook messages, email, and PayPal but didn't get a response. The El Paso County Sheriff's office was not able to get ahold of Yadgar but reviewed the transaction and communication history and charged Yadgar with theft.

Talia Yadgar will appear in an El Paso County Court on August 8 for a hearing on advisement conference. Yadgar is facing a felony theft charge. KRDO 13 Investigates contacted Yadgar's lawyer Richard Gross asking for a response to those who claim they've been scammed by Yadgar and are still looking for refunds. Gross said over the phone," We will wait until discovery and take it from there."