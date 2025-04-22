Colorado Springs police warning about “gold scam” in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is sending out a warning about a new scam in Colorado.

Officers are currently investigating at least two cases involving individuals purchasing gold from legitimate dealers but then turning that gold over to scammers.

Similar to other scams circulating in Colorado, scammers are posing as members of law enforcement, claiming the victim has money owed due to missing jury duty/warrants. Scammers tell the victims that they need to pay up or go to jail.

Police believe there may be more cases of this type of scam that are going unreported, and say you should call them if you believe you've been a victim.

Law enforcement agencies will never solicit payment of any kind over the phone, especially not through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or gold.