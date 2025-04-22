Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs police warning about “gold scam” in El Paso County

By
Published 2:31 PM

 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is sending out a warning about a new scam in Colorado.

Officers are currently investigating at least two cases involving individuals purchasing gold from legitimate dealers but then turning that gold over to scammers.

Similar to other scams circulating in Colorado, scammers are posing as members of law enforcement, claiming the victim has money owed due to missing jury duty/warrants. Scammers tell the victims that they need to pay up or go to jail.

RELATED: $93,000 scammed out of Colorado Springs residents in fake law enforcement scheme

Police believe there may be more cases of this type of scam that are going unreported, and say you should call them if you believe you've been a victim.

Law enforcement agencies will never solicit payment of any kind over the phone, especially not through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or gold.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content