Ticket Secrets owner files for bankruptcy, documents show she owes more than $750,000

today at 5:59 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates learned Talia Yadgar, the owner of the Colorado-based ticket broker Ticket Secrets, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The filing lists more than 200 debtors who she-- according to documents-- owes more than $750,000.

Yadger is accused of stealing money from people who entrusted her to get better seats at sporting events or concerts.

In the bankruptcy filings, Yadgar outlined how much money she owes to each person, with totals ranging from $100 to thousands.

Yadgar's bankruptcy filing lists creditors from across the country: Texas, Nebraska, North Carolina, and of course Colorado.

"Time doesn't get rid of the obligation. And she's screwed over multiple, multiple people, and it benefited her," said Emerald Studebaker, who is one of Yadgar's alleged victims.

If you include her debts owed to the IRS and state, Yadgar needs about $850,000 to wash her hands of the situation.

"In many cases, no one is paid back," said Stephen Swift, a Colorado Springs bankruptcy attorney told KRDO13 Investigates.

We reached out to Yadgar and her bankruptcy attorney for this story. Both declined to comment.

