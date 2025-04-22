Two juveniles shot while driving in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting after two juveniles were shot.

According to police, they got a call around 8:45 p.m. on Monday. They say two juveniles were shot while driving near Hudson and East 13th Street. Police say they were taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to release their current medical status, and did not release any suspect descriptions.