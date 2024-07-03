Michael Logerwell is the newest member of the KRDO13. Michael joins our team as the new weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

Michael previously spent two years working at KREX 5 News in Grand Junction, CO as an evening anchor and multimedia journalist. Before that he earned a bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston, MA where he also spent four years on the baseball team as a pitcher.

Michael grew up in Kansas City, MO and still is a big fan of his hometown sports teams the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

Outside of the office, Michael enjoys spending his time cooking, thinking about baseball, working out and fishing. In moving to Colorado Springs Michael said he's really excited to enjoy the great outdoors on the Front Range.

You can reach Michael at michael.logerwell@krdo.com, on Facebook at Michael Logerwell Reports and on Twitter @Logerwellreport