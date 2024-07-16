Colorado ticket broker facing theft charge, warrant issued for arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has a warrant out for the arrest of Talia Yadgar, the owner of Ticket Secrets LLC.

Ticket Secrets LLC is a ticket broker that helps get people better tickets for a cheaper price and gives customers the tickets on the day of the event. Many people who used Ticket Secrets for the Morgan Wallen concert in Denver were left at the gates with no tickets and no response from Yadgar.

Issues seemed to have started when Yadgar made this post in her Facebook group Ticket Secrets:

I had a huge family emergency that happened an hour ago and I haven’t been able to get my phone. I am not near my computer. I am deeply sorry for what has happened and I understand how upset and frustrated people are with me and this situation. I WILL BE REFUNDING EVERYONE THAT HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY THIS!! Ticket Secrets Facebook Account

Then one week later, Yadgar announced she had retained legal counsel and would no longer be responding to any messages leaving customers like Shawn Wickham out thousands of dollars.

Wickham said he's made dozens of transactions with Ticket Secrets LLC over the past 2-3 years. Until recently he's never had an issue. "I reached out to her and tried to order some additional NFL tickets for later this season, and that's when I started receiving ghosted messages and couldn't receive any type of communication," Wickham told KRDO13 Investigates.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Yadgar's attorney Richard Gross and have not heard back. Yadgar no longer lives at the address she listed with the state for Ticket Secrets LLC. The current residents said the Yadgars moved out a year ago. Former neighbors said the Yadgar family was nice and fit in with the quiet neighborhood.

"While I'm disappointed about the amount of money that has been outweighed as of right now, the bigger disappointment I have right now is that the tickets for the events will never show up," Wickham added he's already purchased airplane tickets and hotel rooms for events out of state that he no longer is getting tickets for.