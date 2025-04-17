RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Briargate restaurant shut down for third time in 13 months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It was not a good week for Asian restaurants in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs.

Viet's Restaurant at 7640 North Academy racked up 18 health code violations during its inspection on April 10.

They include:

A worker washed their hands, but didn't use a paper towel to turn off the faucet

The hot water in the bathroom sink didn't reach a minimum of 85 degrees

The meat slicer had old food debris on the blade

The fish sauce wasn't thrown out after 7 days

The thermometer in the cooler was off by about 20 degrees

As a result of the abundance of violations, the restaurant was shut down.

According to a health department spokesperson, “The inspection conducted on April 10, 2025, resulted in the closure of the facility due to the total number of violation points identified in the inspection report.”

According to county records, Viet's Restaurant was also shut down in March of 2024 and again in April 2024, prior to the most recent closure.

When KRDO13 visited the restaurant to give the owner a chance to respond, the door was locked, with a sign on the door saying it would reopen on April 17.

KRDO13 knocked on the front door, the back door, and tried to reach the management by phone, but no one answered.

The health department spokesperson explained that a follow-up re-inspection will be conducted by EPCPH staff before the establishment is permitted to reopen.

When asked whether the health department had the authority to revoke a retail food establishment’s license to operate, the spokesperson said public health agencies do have that authority.

However, it’s unclear if that has ever happened, or what it would take for the health department to seek that revocation.

As of April 17, Viet's Restaurant was still awaiting that re-inspection to allow it to reopen.

Kura Japanese Restaurant at the intersection of Research and Union also failed its health inspection.

On April 8, the inspector noted 13 violations.

Among them:

There was no soap at the handwashing sink

Raw eggs, raw chicken, and raw beef were stored above ready-to-eat food in the cooler.

Medicines were stored above the prep table.

A manager at Kura told KRDO13 she had no comment on the violations.

Exactly one year after failing in 2024, Sushi Rakkyo on Union near Briargate Parkway failed again.

10 violations were discovered during its inspection on April 9, including:

There was no certified food protection manager on site

Instead of being clear, the handwashing sink near the sushi line had ice and a beverage inside

Some of the cut lettuce in the fridge was about 10 degrees too warm

Wiping cloths containing a chemical sanitizer were found sitting on the food prep table.

No one at Sushi Rakkyo responded to KRDO13’s request for comment.

High scores

Several restaurants had zero or one violation last week.

The KFC on North Academy near Galley was perfect, with no violations.

The Paleta Bar at 600 S. 21st, the Chili’s at 1304 Interquest, the Mod Pizza at 13461 Bass Pro Drive, and Carlos Bistro at 1025 21st all had just one violation.

With a long string of awards already, owner Carlos Echeandia said he aims to create an experience for his guests by giving them what he believes is the best food in Colorado.

Echeandia, a native of Peru, because his culinary career as a dishwasher before working his way up the ladder and eventually opening one of the most renowned restaurants in the state.

“I love the industry, and everyday is a new day. You got to make it better,” he says.

And in his daily quest to be better than the one before, food safety is never left out of the equation.

“Every day, we clean it up,” he explains, “We make it right, so make sure our diners are safe, and everybody feels comfortable dining with us.”

When Echeandia greets you at the door of his restaurant, he will most likely have his tie tossed over his shoulder.

It’s not an accident.

He told KRDO13 that in South America, a tie over the shoulder is a sign that it’s ok to relax and enjoy yourself, and he wants his guests to have that feeling when they walk in.

Carlos Bistro has limited days and hours of operation, so calling ahead is highly recommended.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Click here for the full list of recent inspections in El Paso County.