Local nurse’s aide accused of stealing tens of thousands from elderly woman she was caring for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has obtained an arrest affidavit that details allegations levied against 36-year-old Patricia Wallace. Wallace is a certified nursing aide who detectives believe was writing herself tens of thousands of dollars in checks from the 84-year-old she was taking care of.

On Wednesday, KRDO13 Investigates went to get answers from the Colorado Springs certified nurse's aide accused of stealing from an elderly woman she was caring for. We went to Patricia Wallace's home address listed in police records. A woman came to the door. The woman said no comment and drove off in the car that police say was paid for with the stolen money.

Arrest records say Wallace told detectives she wrote the checks for the 84-year-old, since she was unable to write them herself.

The nursing aide said the 84-year-old wanted her to have the money. However, family members say she was in no state to consent to that.

The 84-year-old's wheelchair had a fanny pack on the back that held her credit card. Police say the suspect took her card out and stole the information starting in April 2024.

Following that, detectives say checks made out to Wallace paid for her credit card debt, car loans, and thousands that she told police she gave to family, a friend, and a boyfriend.

Wallace told detectives the money totaled approximately 70 thousand dollars.

Wallace is facing multiple charges, including money laundering and crimes against an at-risk person.

KRDO13 Investigates contacted Wallace's attorney, and as of Wednesday night, we have not heard back.

As of Wednesday, Wallace is still licensed as a CNA.