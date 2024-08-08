Colorado ticket broker accused of theft declines to answer questions when confronted at court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado woman is accused of stealing money from a resident who paid her to secure tickets for an event, but never did, or got a refund. That woman, Talia Yadgar appeared in El Paso County court for the first time on Thursday morning, and when approached by KRDO13 Investigates with multiple questions, she refused to comment.

Yadgar faces a charge of theft and appeared in El Paso County court before a judge for the first time Thursday. The charge stems from a situation with one of her customers through her Ticket Secrets LLC, which is a Facebook page.

On the page, concert-goer and sports fans who are looking to snag tickets trusted Yadgar, who said she would secure them better seats if they waited to get their tickets get the day before or the day of, the event.

For years, according to one customer, they had no issues.

"Over the last 2 to 3 years, I've performed probably ten to a dozen transactions with their business." Shawn Wickham previously told KRDO13.

But it was in late June, and into July of 2024 when people noticed something was off. Customers lost communication with Yadgar. With no tickets in sight, and event dates passing, some customers are now out as much as 1,500 dollars, like Jazmine Gnat.

"I reached out to Pay Pal to get refunded for the tickets and I never got them. I was out of their 180-day policy, so they denied my request," explained Gnat.

It's these frustrations that KRDO13 Investigates tried to confront Yadgar about in court on Thursday.

However, when first approaching Yadgar, who was accompanied by a man who was not her lawyer, she stated that she did not want to talk.

Despite asking a number of questions, stemming from the aforementioned customers' experiences, Yadgar did not respond.

The former ticker broker is slated to appear in El Paso County court next week.