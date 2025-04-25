Pueblo police searching for man wanted for child abuse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they're searching for a 42-year-old man who is wanted for child abuse.

Police say Michael Fuentes has a warrant out for his arrest for cruelty toward a child. The department says his bond is set at $20,000.

The police department is asking for the public's assistance finding him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP, 719-542-7867, or submit your tip online.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward, police said.