Federal government considering plea deal for Colorado funeral homeowners, email says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is considering offering the Return to Nature Funeral Home Owners a plea deal, according to an email obtained by KRDO13 Investigates.

Jon and Carie Hallford stand accused of improperly storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies at their Penrose funeral home from 2019-2023. The couple is facing more than 260 state charges, and 15 federal charges including Wire Fraud and Aiding and Abetting, and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

The email sent to family members of the victims today does not detail the terms of the potential federal plea deal for the funeral home owners Instead, the U.S. Attorney's Office is planning to detail the terms of the plea deal for families next week.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to their federal charges. They are scheduled to enter a plea on their state charges next month.

