Penrose funeral home owners facing federal fraud charges, in FBI custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The owners of the Returned to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, where almost 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored, are now in federal custody and are facing new federal fraud charges.

The Hallford's stand accused of improperly storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies at their Penrose funeral home from 2019-2023. The couple is facing 260 criminal charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft.

KRDO13 Investigates learned that Jon and Carie Hallford were back in the El Paso County Jail on April 14 on a hold by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Hallfords both previously posted surety bonds with the help of a bondsman on their state charges. However, the pair is now in federal custody three weeks after their latest court appearance where their arraignment, where they will plead guilty or not guilty, was re-scheduled for Jun. 6. Their trial date is also set for Oct. 8.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) confirmed that around 8:30 a.m. on April 15, the Hallfords were transferred to federal custody.

Court records show that Jon and Carie Hallford have multiple pending counts of federal Wire Fraud and Aiding and Abetting, and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

A hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. today in federal court related to these new charges.