Cañon City police asking for tips regarding 6-week-old pug puppy found with broken bones

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department is asking for tips after they say a small puppy was located abandoned with broken bones.

The police department says they are hoping to get tips on the dog's former owner or whoever abandoned the dog.

Police say the dog, a 6-week-old female pug mix, was found abandoned with a note in the 900 block of Main Street. The post did not disclose what the note left with the dog said.

The department says the dog is being treated for her injuries.

If you know who the owner is, or if you have any information about this incident, please contact Community Services Supervisor Inman at 719-431-3525 or by email to joinman@canoncity.org.

