POLICE: Off-duty volunteer firefighter drove under the influence, crashing into cop cars

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Rocky Ford Police Department says they are investigating an accident where an off-duty firefighter allegedly drove under the influence and hit police cars.

Police say they were called out in the early hours of Sunday morning to a car crash where injuries were reported. The reported crash was just outside the police department, and about a block from the fire department.

Police say the car involved in the accident was a privately owned vehicle, and not one belonging to the city. Police say they believe the suspect hopped out of the car while it was still moving, and the car kept heading forward until it ultimately hit a police car located outside the police department.

The impact was strong enough to push the first police cruiser into a second cruiser. In total, two police cars were damaged, the department says.

The volunteer firefighter was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a trauma center. Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

"Alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor in this crash," the department said.

The investigation is being turned over to Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office.