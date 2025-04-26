ICE says person of interest in Teller County homicide was in US illegally, now in ICE custody

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- A person of interest in a homicide case in Teller County is now in ICE custody.

This week, the Denver ICE office posted on social media that ICE officers arrested 31-year-old Luis Sanchez-Chavez on April 23. According to ICE, he's originally from Mexico and is in the country illegally.

Earlier this year, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for Sanchez-Chavez as a person of interest in connection with the death of Eduardo "Lalo" Castañeda.

Two years his body was found along Highway 67 in Teller County.

In February of this year, KRDO13 talked with his sister Maria Castañeda. She said her brother was an energetic person who liked to do a lot of things. Castañeda said her dad was the one who told her that an arrest had been made in connection with her brother's death.

This arrest also comes a week before Lalo would've celebrated his 24th birthday. Castañeda said her brother was robbed of his own future.

"He wanted to build a house and then put fish tanks on the wall. He had all these kinds of stuff. And he wanted his dogs in his house. He was a big animal person," said Castañeda.

Castañeda said she hopes her family can now get answers to what happened to her younger brother.

"Just want to know what happened that night. We all like, just want to understand why it happened the way it happened," said Castañeda.

KRDO13 reached out to ICE and the Teller County Sheriff's Office to get more information on what will happen to Sanchez-Chavez, if he'll be deported back to Mexico, or if he will be sent to Teller County and charged in connection with Castañeda's death.

Neither organization met our deadline.