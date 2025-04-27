Colorado leaders react to DEA raid on illegal underground nightclub in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Elected officials and leaders at the city, state, and federal levels are reacting to the multi-agency raid on an illegal underground nightclub in Colorado Springs led by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

RELATED: More than 100 illegal immigrants in custody after underground nightclub bust in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade:

“I was briefed ahead of today’s coordinated operation, and I want to thank the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and all of our local, state, and federal partners for their work to enforce the rule of law. Let me be clear: criminal activity of any kind, from anyone, will not be tolerated in Colorado Springs. This investigation and the execution of these warrants are the result of clear evidence of serious criminal conduct. Our residents deserve to live in a city where the rule of law is upheld and where illegal behavior is met with firm and decisive action. We will continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams, Carrie Geitner, Bill Wysong, Corey Applegate and Cami Bremer released a joint statement on the early morning raid:

"The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners commends the actions taken by law enforcement during today’s DEA-led operation in Colorado Springs. The scale and severity of this criminal activity posed a direct threat to the safety and well-being of our community. Today’s operation sends a clear message: illegal activity will not be tolerated in El Paso County. As part of today’s operation, several illegal aliens connected to criminal activity were detained. We would like to thank the Trump administration for empowering the DEA and ICE to do their jobs after the disastrous Biden border policies — aided by sanctuary state policies — created threats to public safety that continue to endanger our communities. We are deeply grateful to the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and all of our local, state, and federal partners for their coordination, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to safeguarding our community. Public safety is — and will always remain — our top priority. We remain firmly committed to supporting our law enforcement agencies and advocating for policies that keep El Paso County a safe, secure, and thriving place for all who call it home."

Jeff Crank (R) who represents most of the Colorado Springs area in the Hose of Representatives made several statements on Twitter/X:

"The Administration is sending a clear message - this country will not be a sanctuary for illegal aliens any longer. I applaud the work of federal law enforcement, as well as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrain Vasquez released a statement detailing his department's invovlement in the early morning raid:

"I want to be clear that it is the responsibility of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to investigate criminal activity and make arrests when appropriate. This operation was the result of a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity in our community. While the investigation is ongoing, arrests for these criminal violations are expected. CSPD is aware that our federal partners also detained multiple people for suspected immigration violations during the operation. CSPD is not authorized to conduct immigration enforcement under Colorado law, and our participation in this operation was solely to address criminal violations affecting the safety of our community."

A spokesperson for Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) provided the following statement on the DEA operation early Sunday morning:

“Governor Polis is focused on making Colorado safer for everyone, and that includes cracking down on illegal drugs and firearms. We await the details from the DEA and federal government on this action.”

KRDO13 will update this article when we hear back from more elected officials and local and state leaders from the area.