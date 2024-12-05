Disbarred District Attorney Linda Stanley sued by multiple counties for allegedly using tax dollars on legal fees

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A lawsuit obtained by KRDO13 Investigates filed by Fremont, Chaffee and Custer counties against former 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley looks to recoup tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money that she allegedly used to pay her own legal fees in an ethics trial.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday by the county attorneys from Fremont, Chaffee and Custer County, has claims of fraud and civil theft.

In it, attorneys allege that Stanley spent $111,971.35 to pay for her legal fees racked up by her and members of her staff to defend against allegations that they violated the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct, or ethical violations.

KRDO13 previously reported that Stanley had allegedly cut checks for over $50,000, to pay her fees to her attorney.

The suit explains that a notice was provided to Stanley on June 27, 2024 warning her that she was not allowed to use those public taxpayer dollars, as it was a violation of Colorado law. Fremont County says that they reminded Stanley of the consequences for those violations on September 25, 2024

You can read that notice here.

The lawsuit continues to claim that by Stanley paying for her legal fees, which they allege were not "necessary expenses of maintaining an office," she willfully, knowingly, and fraudulently

converted funds appropriated by Fremont County to her own use and benefit, and/or use

them for something other than what's authorized by law.

It alleges that during budget request meetings with the Boards of Commissioners, Stanley failed to disclose her intentions to use, or the actual use of, public funds for matters unrelated to the official operations of the Office of the District Attorney.

It continues to allege that at no time during her term in office as the 11th D.A. did Stanley request or propose a budget amendment to reflect the use of those public funds either.

As for the claim for civil theft within the lawsuit, attorneys state that the misappropriation of public funds by Stanley constitutes theft as defined in §18-4- 401, C.R.S. They also allege Stanley knowingly obtained, retained, and exercised control of public funds without authorization and by threat or deception.

The lawsuit concludes by requesting a jury trial, and asking the court to award judgments for expenses stemming from the following:

For actual damages suffered by the plaintiffs in an amount to be determined at trial

For treble damages in an amount to be determined at trial pursuant to C.R.S. § 18-4-405

For pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the statutory rate

For attorney’s fees and costs as provided by law

For such other and further relief as the court deems just and equitable

KRDO13 Investigates attempted to reach Linda Stanley by phone on Thursday, but did not hear back.

You can read the whole lawsuit below: