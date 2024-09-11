Will taxpayers pay for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s legal fees?

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, is set to be disbarred in 34 days following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

She's the controversial prosecutor tied to the botched prosecution of Barry Morphew, who was previously charged with the murder of his wife Suzanne.

It's her misconduct in the Morphew case that led state disciplinary authorities to rule she no longer should practice law.

The ruling also stated that Stanley is responsible for the fees of her court proceedings. KRDO13 Investigates is looking into whether taxpayers are on the hook to cover those legal bills.

KRDO13 Investigates uncovered checks showing DA Stanley has paid over 50-thousand dollars to attorneys out of her taxpayer-funded budget.

Fremont County Commissioners sent a letter back telling DA Stanley that using taxpayer dollars to fund her legal fees throughout her ethics hearings and trial isn't going to fly.

The county is doubling down on that message.

Records KRDO13 Investigates obtained, show that through 2023 and into 2024, eleven different checks cut to personal lawyers by Stanley's office, which is funded by taxpayers, totaled over 53 thousand dollars. County commissioners sent Stanley the letter in late June, telling her that her legal fees could not be paid through county funds, since those fees are defending her own violation of the rules of professional conduct.

We were unable to reach Stanley for comment.

Her attorney tells KRDO13 Investigates he is not sure if she will personally pay for the bills. He adds there is a law that allows elected officials to be reimbursed for reasonable expenses related to their job.