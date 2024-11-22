UPDATE: Funeral home owners plead guilty to nearly 200 counts of abuse of a corpse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A judge has revoked the bond for Carrie Hallford after she plead guilty to 190 counts connected to leaving bodies to decompose in her funeral home, alongside her husband, Jon.

The Hallford's stood accused of improperly storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies at their Penrose funeral home from 2019 to 2023. The couple faced 260 criminal charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft.

According to prosecutors, the couple left bodies to decompose in their funeral home, stacking one on top of one another in varying stages of decomposition.

