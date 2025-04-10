D49 discussing transgender athletes ban at tonight’s schoolboard meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - What teams should transgender athletes play on? That was the main topic of discussion Thursday night at the School District 49 Board meeting.

The discussion was expected to draw a large crowd.

The "Preserving Fairness and Safety in Sports" policy would require student athletes to play only on teams that align with their gender assigned at birth. The policy states, in part, that there are "inherent differences between boys and girls' and classification of sports team participation by biological sex is needed to protect female athletes’ rights to safety and privacy."

Former Olympian Eli Bremer told KRDO13 Investigates that he believes school districts need rules like this.

"I think it's never appropriate for a girl or a woman to have to give up her position for a man. And, and I don't think that regardless of how many people there are, that the policy should allow for that," Bremer said.

LGBTQ advocates, however, told us that policies like these do more harm than good.

"This isn't about sports. It is about making a statement that trans people are not welcome in D49, which not everyone in the community believes," Ollie with Inside Out Youth Services said.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to D49 School Board President Lori Thompson. Thompson prepared the 'Preserving Fairness and Safety in Sports' item for Thursday night's agenda. She declined our interview request and responded with this statement:

"The proposed policy addresses critical issues surrounding athletic competition, placing focus on fairness, safety, and ensuring that women have opportunities in sports. JBA is the result of productive discussions with our legal counsel following the first reading of a draft resolution acknowledging the significance of recognizing biological sex in sports and private places. We anticipate and welcome a robust discussion on proposed policy JBA from members of our community, our student board of representatives and board directors. We will listen closely to all feedback prior to casting votes at an upcoming meeting, which follows our well established process as the committee tasked with overseeing the business of School District 49." - Lori Thompson

When reached for comment, the Colorado High School Activities Association told KRDO13 Investigates they don't make recommendations for school districts making policy around transgender athletes: