CSPD: Colorado Springs sex offender arrested for kidnapping little girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, April 13, a man working at the McDonald's on North Academy Boulevard took swift action to alert local law enforcement of a suspicious situation in their resturaunt.

Just after 10 in the morning, Omar Campos saw Darryl McLaurin, a convicted sex offender, walk into the store with a little girl. Campos says he immediately knew something was off.

The store manager tells KRDO13 they had run into previous incidents with McLaurin at the McDonald's.

Campos called 911 to report the situation, and Colorado Springs police officers were able to arrest McLaurin on the spot for outstanding warrants.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit responded and took over the investigation, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says detectives determined that McLaurin threatened the young girl and aggressively lured her away from an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East San Miguel Street.

The little girl who police say is under 10 years old has been reunited, unharmed, with her parents.

CSPD said it's unclear where her parents were during the incident. However, the department will not be filing charges against them.

McLaurin is facing new charges stemming from this incident, including second-degree kidnapping, enticement of a child, failure to register as a sex offender, and other charges.

CSPD is grateful for the vigilance of the Campos in this incident and asks anyone else with information to reach the police department at (719) 444-7000.