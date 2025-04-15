Skip to Content
News

Two Colorado Springs residents arrested after allegedly kidnapping former roommate

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating after two people allegedly kidnapped a former roommate.

Police say they got a call about the alleged kidnapping in the early hours of Monday, April 14.

The victim told police they were kidnapped by their old roommates after trying to pick up property she left at their apartment.

The suspects reportedly drove the victim around Colorado Springs. When the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, they were allegedly threatened with a gun.

The victim told police that the former roommates had robbed them and fired a shot into the air before being dropped off somewhere in El Paso County.

The victim said they then ran to a convenience store nearby and called 911.

CSPD says they got arrest warrants and search warrants. Damond Birky and Susan Birky were taken into custody, police said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content