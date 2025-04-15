Two Colorado Springs residents arrested after allegedly kidnapping former roommate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating after two people allegedly kidnapped a former roommate.

Police say they got a call about the alleged kidnapping in the early hours of Monday, April 14.

The victim told police they were kidnapped by their old roommates after trying to pick up property she left at their apartment.

The suspects reportedly drove the victim around Colorado Springs. When the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, they were allegedly threatened with a gun.

The victim told police that the former roommates had robbed them and fired a shot into the air before being dropped off somewhere in El Paso County.

The victim said they then ran to a convenience store nearby and called 911.

CSPD says they got arrest warrants and search warrants. Damond Birky and Susan Birky were taken into custody, police said.