Return to Nature owners Jon and Carie Hallford back in El Paso County jail on FBI hold

KRDO
Published 4:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Investigates has learned the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Jon and Carie Hallford, are back in the El Paso County Jail on a hold by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to jail records.

The Hallford's stand accused of improperly storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies at their Penrose funeral home from 2019-2023. The couple are facing 260 criminal charges, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. 

The Hallford's both previously posted surety bonds with the help of a bondsman on their state charges. However, the pair are now back in police custody three weeks after their latest court appearance where their arraignment, where they will plead guilty or not guilty, was re-scheduled for Jun. 6. Their trial date is also set for Oct. 8.

It's unclear why they are back in police custody. Our KRDO13 Investigates team is working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

