A Hero’s Welcome for 3rd Pueblo Police Officer to leave the hospital after deadly shootout

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday morning, the third and final Pueblo Police Officer who was injured in a shooting on March 18th was released from the hospital. The community came out to show their support as he was escorted home.

People lined up along Main Street near the Pueblo Police Department, holding signs and cheering on the last officer to be released from the hospital

On March 18th, Pueblo police officers were injured in a gunfight with Billy Soto, a MS-13 gang member.

According to police Soto was out on bond for three felony cases and he was also wanted on attempted murder charges.

Soto was ultimately shot and killed by police in a shootout.

In a previous interview with KRDO13, Pueblo police chief Chris Noeller said that soft-on-crime legislation is to blame for Soto, a repeat offender, being on the street.

Nicole Valdez knows the wife of the third officer who was injured and said it was important for her to show up and support the officer.

"It was absolutely heart-wrenching. We know that it's a tough job, and these people are so brave who go out and protect the citizens of Pueblo every single day. We can't thank them enough for the job that they do. And so when one of them gets hurt, it's just like an unimaginable," Valdez said.

We do know that two of the three officers injured were shot in the head.

The first officer who was injured was released on March 20, and the second officer was released on March 24.

Pueblo PD officer Rebecca Jaeger said they're grateful for all of the support they're receiving during this time.

"Obviously concerning for our community when something like that happens. The support we've had from all our partner agencies and the community, though, just reinforces why we do this," said Officer Jaeger. "We always knew behind the scenes they were there, so it's kind of nice to have them up front with us today."

The officers who were wounded have not been identified.